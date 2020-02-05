Lunch Time! How Does Your Lunch Compare to J Lo’s?

As we watched Jennifer Lopez show us what 50 looks like during her Super Bowl half time show you have to wonder, “how does she look like THAT at 50?!” Well here’s a rundown of what J. Lo’s eats in order to keep that killer body.

For breakfast, she drinks a protein shake with berries, greek yogurt, honey, and cinnamon or oatmeal with berries.

For lunch, it’s salmon salad with zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, and a drizzle of vinaigrette. And for dinner, she has a lean protein like chicken breast, veggies, and a complex carb like brown rice or sweet potatoes.

Snacks include a handful of nuts, fresh fruit, and veggies. Balance is key for the ageless Lopez, so she does indulge in chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chip ice cream, and cake, all in moderation.

What do you eat to stay in shape? What did you think of J. Lo’s half time performance?