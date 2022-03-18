Lunch Time! What’s Your Fav Cheese For Your Grilled Cheese?

Culinary experts and professional cheese specialists have tried every combination imaginable of bread and cheese to come up with the best cheeses to use for your grilled cheese sandwich.

They say the best thing to do is to not be afraid to mix and match your cheese and their top picks for the best cheeses to us include Toma, which is a semi-hard cheese with a buttery taste.

Mild Cheddar is a top pick for many as it has a “nice tang” and holds up well with other flavors.

Gruyère is decadent choice with complex flavors.

Havarti, Brie, Sharp White Cheddar, and Gouda also made their list as the best cheese to try on your sandwich.

What is your favorite cheese?