Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley To Perform At Pro Football HOF Induction

Lynyrd Skynyrd has been tapped to perform as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement weekend later this year. Skynyrd and country star Brad Paisley will be part of the 2021 Concert of Legends on August 9th, capping off a week of festivities honoring the 2021 Hall of Fame class. That class includes Paisley’s commercial buddy Peyton Manning, along with Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Charles Woodson, and Drew Pearson. Are there any rock bands or songs that you associate with football?