Lynyrd Skynyrd Childhood Home Available To Book On Airbnb

The home where Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant grew up is now available to rent as an Airbnb.

A plaque in the front of the Jacksonville, Florida home notes that Ronnie, along with his brothers, current Skynyrd singer Johnny and former .38 Special member Donnie, “spent their formative years” growing up in the house, starting in the 1950s.

The Airbnb listing says the house includes a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table and a retro 70s feel — but also comes with a warning. “If you have an expectation of a perfect modern home, this is probably not a good fit for you.”

The home features three bedrooms, with stays starting at $274 a night.

