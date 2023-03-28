Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder Bob Burns’ royalty rights acquired by Primary Wave

Geffen Records

Primary Wave Music has acquired the catalog of yet another classic rocker. Billboard reports the company’s purchased the royalty rights of the late Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Bob Burns in what’s being described as a multimillion dollar deal.

Burns, a founding member of the band who died in a car accident in April 2015 at age 64, is credited on recordings from the group’s first two albums, 1973’s (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) and 1974’s Second Helping. That includes such Lynyrd Skynyrd classics as “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man.”

“Lynyrd Skynyrd’s first two albums are timeless and are celebrated to this day,” Primary Wave Music’s senior vice president of business & legal affairs, Samantha Rhulen, shares, noting it’s “an incredible honor” to have his catalog. She added they “will ensure that his legacy is recognized by generations to come.”

Burns’ catalog is just one of many Primary Wave has acquired in recent months. Others include Joey Ramone, The Doors’ Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek and Steve Van Zandt.

