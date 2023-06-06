Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Michel Cartellone pays tribute to Skynyrd and Ringo Starr with latest art exhibit

Courtesy of Michael Cartellone

Michael Cartellone, the current drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, is set to show off his latest art collection in July. The rocker’s work will be on display at the Wentworth Gallery at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, July 20.

The exhibit includes a piece titled “Ringo,” which is a tribute to The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, depicting his point of view during the band’s rooftop concert, featured in the 1970 film Let It Be.

“Being a drummer myself, I am very familiar with this vantage point, which makes this painting about my favorite drummer, of my favorite band, even more special to me,” Cartellone shares. “I wanted everything to be as authentic as possible,” noting he researched exactly what Ringo’s drums looked like, and watched videos from the Get Back and Let It Be documentaries.

The exhibit will also feature a piece titled “Fifty,” which celebrates Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 50-year career and their debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). As part of the celebration, 50 signed and numbered canvas prints of the commemorative piece will be up for sale, as will the original.

The new exhibit will debut ahead of the kickoff to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, with ZZ Top, which launches July 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found a lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.