Lynyrd Skynyrd headline Born & Raised outlaw country festival in Oklahoma this September

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the final day of the second annual Born & Raised Festival, taking place September 16-18 in Pryor, Oklahoma, at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, the same site as the popular Rocklahoma Festival.

The three-day event offers a country music and camping experience that showcases artists from the outlaw country genre, with a lineup featuring a total of over 35 acts.

Pre-sale passes for the festival will be available to purchase starting Friday, May 6, at 8 a.m. CT, while the general public will be able to purchase passes beginning on Monday, May 9, at 10 a.m. CT. You can register for the pre-sale, and find out full information about the event, now at BornandRaisedFestival.com.

Skynyrd’s Born & Raised Festival appearance is among a series of new performances that the famed Southern rockers have added to their 2022 tour schedule in recent weeks.

The band now has 25 shows listed on its itinerary, spanning from a May 13 appearance at the Pomona County Fair in Pomona, California, through a September 26 concert in Airway Heights, Washington.

Visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com to check out the band’s full schedule.

Meanwhile, founding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, who’s sat out most of the band’s concerts since 2021 because ongoing heart issues, recently posted a video on the group’s Facebook page giving an update on his health.

“I hope to make all [the upcoming shows] I can with my heart problems,” Rossington says in the clip, and reveals that he’ll soon undergo an operation “to put some heart-valve clips back on my valves that have kind of gone bad.”

He adds, “I’m gonna really keep working on my health and working out and trying to get better to be out there and play every night.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.