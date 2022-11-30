Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining Hurricane Ian benefit concert

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is hitting the stage Thursday for a good cause. The band is set to headline the Boots On The Sand: Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL.

“You know we are a Florida band and true Floridians, we have grown up with Hurricanes being a part of our lives. Hurricane Ian did major damage and people lost loved ones and everything they had,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant shares. “We couldn’t sit by and not try to help people in a time of need,” adding, “Hopefully, we can raise a bunch of money for the victims of the storm, get some musician friends to come down and join us, and bring some smiles to the faces of those people that have lost so much.”

The concert features an all-star lineup that includes Ira Dean, Ted Nugent, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tracy Lawrence. Comedian Jim Breuer will serve as the host.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Tickets are on sale here.

