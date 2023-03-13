Lynyrd Skynyrd pays tribute to Gary Rossington at first show since his death

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Just one week after the death of guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd was back onstage Sunday at the Plant City Strawberry Festival in Florida, where they paid tribute to their late guitarist.

Rolling Stone reports that in the middle of the show the band played “Tuesday’s Gone” as video and images of Rossington, who passed away March 5 at the age of 71, were projected on the screen, along with the words “For Gary.”

Rossington hasn’t played with the band since November, with Damon Johnson filling in for him alongside their other guitar players, Rickey Medlocke, who’s been with the band since 1996, and Mark Matejka, who’s been with them since since 2006.

The rest of the set featured such Lynyrd Skynyrd classics as “What’s Your Name,” “Gimme Three Steps” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” along with the show closer “Free Bird,” which saw Rossington’s picture projected on the screen alongside the other late members of Skynyrd.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a little time off the road before their next gig. Their next show is scheduled for April 29 in Brandon, Mississippi. They’re also due to hit the road with ZZ Top this summer. A complete list of tour dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

