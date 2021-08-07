Lynyrd Skynyrd postpones tour dates after Rickey Medlocke contracts COVID-19

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd has postponed four of their concerts because longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note to fans, the band says their shows in Canton, OH; Jackson, MI; Atlanta, GA and Cullman AL will no longer go forward. “Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition,” the note adds.

The Atlanta show on August 13 has been rescheduled to October 23. No word yet on the other dates.

After the Alabama show, the next date on Skynyrd’s Big Wheels Keep on Turning tour is August 20 in Canandaigua, NY. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up November 19 in Bossier City, LA.

