Lynyrd Skynyrd resuming touring this month with newly announced Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ trek

Credit: Doltyn Snedden

Last year, Lynyrd Skynyrd had to push “pause” on its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but more than 15 months later, the Southern rock legends are set to hit the road again.

However, the trek, which features makeup dates, festival appearances and newly added shows, now boasts a new name — the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour, referencing lyrics from Skynyrd’s signature song “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The outing gets underway with a set this Sunday, June 13, at the Country Thunder Iowa festival in Iowa City, and is mapped out through a November 19 concert in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The tour currently features 29 upcoming performances. Tickets for 11 of those shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Fan pre-sale tickets to those events will be available today, June 9, starting at 10 a.m., and can be purchased by visiting LynyrdSkynyrd.com/tour and using the special code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS.

In conjunction with announcing plans for the tour, Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant and guitarists Gary Rossington and Rickey Medlocke took part in a video interview that’s been posted on the band’s official YouTube channel.

“2020 was really supposed to be our last year, and then all those dates went away,” Van Zant notes in the clip. “So we are here to say that, hey, we want to try to make up those dates [and]…we really miss being out there.”

Meanwhile, Rossington, who has suffered from heart problems in recent years meanwhile, reports, “I got it all fixed, so now I’m feeling all right.” He adds about his inspiration to keep touring, “I don’t know how to do nothing but play and fish.”

Here are Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 2021 tour dates:

6/13 — Forest City, IA, Country Thunder Iowa

6/18 — Ft. Worth, TX, Billy Bob’s Texas

6/19 — Ft. Worth, TX, Billy Bob’s Texas

7/22 — Shakopee, MN, Twin Cities Summer Jam

7/23 — Minot, ND, North Dakota State Fair

8/9 — Canton, OH, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

8/10 — Jackson, MI, Jackson County Fair

8/13 — Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*

8/14 — Cullman, AL, Rock The South

8/19 — Canandaigua, NY, CMAC*

8/20 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

8/22 — Wildwood, NJ, Barefoot Country Music Festival

8/27 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center*

8/28 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

9/3 — Paducah, KY, Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party

9/4 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theater

9/17 — Selbyville, DE, Freeman Arts Pavilion

9/18 — Doswell, VA, After Hours Concerts at the Meadow Event Park

9/23 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center*

9/27 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/1 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheater*

10/2 — Laughlin, NV, Laughlin Event Center

10/8 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center*

10/9 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center*

11/5 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena*

11/6 — Charleston, WV, Charleston Coliseum*

11/13 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum*

11/14 — Daytona Beach, FL, Welcome to Rockville

11/19 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center*

* = tickets go on sale this week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.