Lynyrd Skynyrd schedules new 2022 tour dates; Don Felder, Outlaws, Marshall Tucker Band opening select shows

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd has confirmed a new series of dates for the 2022 edition of the band’s Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour, which kicks off April 9 with a previously announced performance in Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of the 25th anniversary Arizona Bike Week event.

According to their official website, the Southern rock legends currently have 15 shows on their schedule, spanning through a September 23 concert in Reno, Nevada.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ will be joined by various support acts at select shows, including The Outlaws, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Devon Allman Project.

The Outlaws will be supporting Lynyrd Skynyrd on June 3 in Crownsville, Maryland; June 4 in Wantagh, New York; July 1 in Gilford, New Hampshire; July 2 in Bridgeport, Connecticut; and July 3 in Bangor, Maine.

Felder will perform at the Gilford concert as well, and also will open Skynyrd on May 14 in Fresno, California, and July 9 in Syracuse, New York. The Marshall Tucker Band will support Skynyrd at a June 10 concert in Middletown, New York, and at the Bangor show along with The Outlaws. The Devon Allman Projct, a group led by the late Gregg Allman‘s oldest son, also will perform at the Wantagh concert.

Lynyrd Skynyrd launched its Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour in June of 2021. Last July, founding guitarist Gary Rossington underwent an emergency heart operation and has sat out most of the band’s concerts since then. Former Alice Cooper guitarist Damon Johnson has been standing in for Rossington; it’s not known if Gary will be playing with the band this year.

Check out Skynyrd’s full schedule at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.