Lynyrd Skynyrd to appear on Waffle House's third annual Tunie Awards Show

A lot is going on in the world right now, so much so that you may have forgotten that Waffle House has its own music award show.

That’s right, the third annual Tunie Awards, which recognizes the songs Waffle House diners play the most using the restaurant’s TouchTunes Jukeboxes, takes place on November 15. This year’s ceremony will feature appearances by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock, and live performances from a variety of artists, among them rock bands 3 Doors Down and Shinedown, and country acts Old Dominion, LoCash, Lee Brice, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes.

The 2020 Tunie Awards Show will begin at 7 p.m. ET at the streaming platform Stabal.com, and will be free to view. A ticketed After-Show Party will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, with tickets available at Stabal.com starting at $3. Proceeds will benefit Sweet Relief and its effort to assist music industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers will also have a chance to win autographed items from select artists participating in the event.

