Lynyrd Skynyrd to go on following Gary Rossington’s death

Steve Thorne/Redferns

Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced they plan to continue on following the March death of guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington.

In a statement, Johnny Van Zant, who has been the band’s lead singer for 36 years, calls Rossington “my brother, bandmate and friend,” adding, “We would do anything for each other.”

“Gary, along with my brother Ronnie (Van Zant) and Allen (Collins) started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans,” he shares. “The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE … the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”

Rossington’s widow, Dale, adds that Gary “made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream.” She notes “his dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey (Medlocke) and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

And Rossington’s legacy will be celebrated in June when Encore airs a November 2022 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which was Rossington’s final public performance with the band. The concert film will air in movie theaters before airing on PBS in August.

Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd will go on with the upcoming The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top, which kicks off July 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.