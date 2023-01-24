Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Pennsylvania’s Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert

Steve Thorne/Redferns

Lynyrd Skynyrd has added a new show to their 2023 tour schedule. The band is set to headline the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert, taking place in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, May 19 to 21.

The Southern rockers will headline the Friday night bill at the Amphitheater at Poconos Park, with The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band and Seth Enslow also on the bill. Saturday’s lineup will be announced at a future date.

In addition to the concerts, the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert will feature charity rides, motorcycle giveaways, two motorcycle shows and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. ET. More information can be found at losthighwayshow.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.