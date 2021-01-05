Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant extends New Year's wish; keyboardist Peter Keys reveals COVID-19 bout

Credit: Doltyn Snedden

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant has posted a new video message wishing fans a Happy New Year, reflecting on the many people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and looking ahead with cautious optimism about 2021.

“Well, we’re in 2021. Wow…I hope everybody had a great New Year, a safe one,” Van Zant says in the clip, which was posted Sunday on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Facebook page. “I hope you’re wearing your mask, I hope you’re washing your hands.”

He continues, “Gonna be an interesting year, I’m sure, but hopefully a lot better and healthier one. I was thinking of all the people around the world who have passed. What a shame, what a shame, what a shame. But God bless you guys.”

Van Zant also tells fans, “Let’s stay safe, and hopefully this vaccine all works out for us and it’ll be good, and we can get back to playing some live music. Whoa, that’d be great…God bless you all. Happy 2021.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, had to cancel most of their 2020 concerts as part of their ongoing Last of the Street Survivors farewell tour because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Skynyrd keyboardist Peter Keys revealed in a video message posted on the band’s Facebook page on December 27 that he’s recovering from a bout with the virus.

“I am back. I feel much better, thank you very much,” Keys says in the clip. “Trust me, you want to wear a mask if you go out there. You do not want to catch the COVID s*** going around, because it is no fun. Took me a full week to get over it, but here I am.”

Peter then proceeds to play a version of Jimi Hendrix‘s “The Wind Cries Mary” for fans.

