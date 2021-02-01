Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant reveals band's tentative plans to return to performing in 2021

Credit: Doltyn Snedden

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant has posted a new video message on the group’s Facebook page in which he discusses the band’s plan to return to performing this year.

“[W]e’re looking at June, July,” the singer notes. “I think more people, when they get vaccinated, maybe they’ll feel comfortable about coming out, and I think most promoters feel that way too…You know, it’s kind of hard for them to put on a show with half house and all that stuff, [although] there are people out doing that. But we’re looking forward to seeing your smiling faces. We’re all biting at the bullet.”

Skynyrd’s first concert of 2021 actually is scheduled for May 27, a show in Glen Allen, Virginia, that was postponed from July 2020.

In addition, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be one of the headliners for this year’s edition of the country music-themed Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic like virtually every other festival scheduled to take place in 2020.

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam initially was moved to March of 2021, but now the festival, which takes place in Panama City Beach, Florida, is slated to be held June 4-6. Topping the bill alongside the Southern rock legends will be country stars Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. All three acts had been tapped as headliners for the 2020 event.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the first night of the event.

For ticket info and other details, visit the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s website.

Here are all of the Lynyrd Skynyrd’s currently scheduled 2021 U.S. dates, according to the band’s official website and Facebook page:

5/27 — Glen Allen, VA, Innsbrook After Hours

6/4 — Panama City, FL, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

6/13 — Forest City, IA, Country Thunder Iowa 2021

7/22 — Shakopee, MN, Twin Cities Summer Jam

8/10 — Jackson, MI, Jackson County Fair

8/19 — Wildwood, NJ, Barefoot Country Music Fest

9/3 — Paducah, KY, Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party

9/27 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Matt Friedlander and Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.