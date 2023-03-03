Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” returns to the charts thanks to ‘American Idol’

Geffen Records

Lynyrd Skynyrd can thank American Idol for their latest chart resurgence. The band’s classic track “Simple Man” has returned to the Billboard charts following Idol contestant Colin Stough‘s performance of it on the season premiere of the ABC talent competition.

“Simple Man” is currently at 23 on the Hot Rock Alternative Songs chart, thanks to 3.6 million new U.S. streams and 1,000 new downloads. The tune is also up to 11 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Stough earned a golden ticket with his performance, which has since been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.

One of Lynyrd Skynrd’s most popular tunes, “Simple Man” appeared on the band’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). It has spent over 100 weeks on Billboard’s Rock Streaming Songs chart and another 25 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

