Ma-clear-ial Girl: Madonna's first four albums coming to clear vinyl in November

Rhino

RhinoMadonna has always been pretty transparent -- and now some of her music will be too.

The Queen of Pop's first four albums are being reissued on crystal-clear vinyl on November 8, and will be available via Rhino.com for just under $22 each, or all four for just under $70.

The four albums are 1983's Madonna, 1984's Like a Virgin, 1986's True Blue and 1987's Who's That Girl: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The superstar's self-titled debut gave us "Holiday," "Lucky Star" and "Borderline," while Like a Virgin included the title track, plus "Dress You Up," "Angel" and "Material Girl."

True Blue added "Live to Tell," "Papa Don't Preach" and "Open Your Heart" to Madonna's hit-packed catalog, and Who's that Girl spun off the hit title track and "Causing a Commotion."

Madonna will kick off an intimate theater tour in support of her 14th studio album, Madame X, starting September 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.