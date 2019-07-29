MAC Cosmetics Giving Out Free Lipstick for National Lipstick Day

You can get a free lipstick from MAC cosmetics online and in store for National Lipstick Day. All you have to do is make a purchase of $25 or more online or in-store Saturday thru Monday. In the past, National Lipstick Day was only celebrated one day. July 29th is the actual made-up holiday. Other retailers and beauty brands will celebrate National Lipstick Day on Monday with various offers including gifts with purchase, buy-one-get-one-free deals and discounts. Which beauty brand makes your favorite lipstick?