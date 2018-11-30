Macaulay Culkin’s Name Change is Pretty Absurd

The boy who stole so many hearts in Home Alone is changing his name. And what he’s changing his name to has people talking… or laughing.

Culkin hung out on the couch alongside Jimmy Fallon to discuss his lifestyle brand Bunny Ears.

In an attempt to promote his brand and its website, Culkin has a poll where fans can vote on a poll for a new name for him.

The choices for Culkin’s new name? Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Keiran, TheMcribIsBack and Publicity Stunt.

Which one would you go with? According to Culkin’s website, “The foundations of the Bunny Ears brand are Proclivities, Diet, Exploration, and Upscale Culture.”