Macca, I’m coming home: Ozzy Osbourne wants to work with Paul McCartney

Ozzy Osbourne‘s worked with a ton of legendary rockers over his long career — just look at the guests on his new Patient Number 9 solo album — but there’s one that’s continued to elude even the Prince of Darkness.

In an interview with Yahoo, Ozzy shares his dream to one day work with Paul McCartney.

“That will never happen,” Ozzy says of collaborating with the Beatles icon. “I asked him one time, and he had some excuse.”

Should an Ozzy/Macca joint track ever occur, though, the metal legend declares, “Then I could go, ‘OK, I’ve achieved all my dreams.'”

The artists who contribute to Patient Number 9 include Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan, Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde, Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Ozzy also reached out to Jimmy Page to guest on the record, but told Metal Hammer that he never heard back from the Led Zeppelin guitarist.

Elsewhere in the Yahoo interview, Ozzy opens up about wanting to return to the road. A variety of health issues — not to mention a worldwide pandemic — have kept him from touring since 2018.

“I just wanna get back on that stage,” Ozzy says. “I’ve gotta get back on that stage. It’s driving me nuts, not being able to.”

“I can’t relax,” he adds. “I’ve always gotta be doing something … I mean, I could say let’s call it a day, but I can’t stop.”

