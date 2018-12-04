Machete-Wielding Man Shot Outside Local Bar

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot outside a bar while allegedly wielding a machete. The incident occurred Sunday around 2:00 am outside of Premier Billiards at 9120 Wiles Road.

According to the report, staff inside the bar removed 49-year-old Rajendranauth Latchman of Coral Springs, from the bar after he allegedly caused a disturbance.

Latchman then reportedly went to his car and grabbed a machete which he then began threatening patrons with.

An armed man standing in the parking lot at the time fired his gun in Latchman’s direction striking him several times. Latchman was then taken to the hospital where he eventually died of his injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but say that at this time, they have no probable cause to arrest the gunman who was legally carrying his weapon.