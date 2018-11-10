Machine recount ordered in 3 FL races

As the controversy with the results of the Midterm elections continues the sunshine state is gearing up for recounts ordered in 3 Florida races.

Saturday afternoon, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner  ordered the canvassing boards responsible for canvassing the races for Senate, Governor, and Commissioner of Agriculture to conduct a machine recount of the votes cast.

“Here are the times the Supervisor of Elections Office plans to start the recount:”

“Palm Beach County – 2pm Saturday
Martin County – 8:30 a.m. Monday
St. Lucie County – 8 a.m. Sunday
Indian River County – 8 a.m. Sunday
Okeechobee County – 8 a.m. Tuesday”

