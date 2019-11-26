Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Not Fly Balloons

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may not be able to fly their iconic ballons this year.

Before you get too upset, the reason the balloons may not fly is because of winds that may reach up to 23 mph with gusts up to 34 mph on Thanksgiving Day.

There are usually 16 giant balloons of some of your favorite animated characters, but forecasters predict the winds could bring that to a halt.

The new rule for balloon flight was started back in 1997 after four people were injured by a Cat in the Hat balloon.

Would you be bummed if the balloons didn’t fly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?