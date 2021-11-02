Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returning

You’ll be happy to know that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming back this year.

The parade to mark the start of the holiday season will welcome back crowds this year after COVID 19 scrapped the parade route last year.

When it comes back on November 25th there will be 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 9 performance groups, 10 marching bands, over 800 clowns, and ole Saint Nick.

This will mark the 95th annual Macy’s Day Parade.

Have you ever been to the actual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? What are your favorite parade balloons?