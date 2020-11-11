Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Revives Broadway for a Day

Four Broadway shows that were shut down due to the pandemic will return for one day.

Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of the Temptations will film segments that will air on TV as part of the 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There will be no audience in the streets as in years past.

The parade will only cover one city block-34th street near the flagship store.

Normally, it takes 8,000 to 10,000 people to work the parade. This year only about 1,500 people will work the event.

Have you ever attended the Macy’s parade in person? What Thanksgiving tradition are you forced to give up due to the pandemic?