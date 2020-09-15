Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade To Go Virtual

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is joining the long line of events that have to be reimagined because of coronavirus. Officials said the parade will take place over two days and will be recorded. The staging will cut down on 75 percent of the usual parade participants. Those still involved will go through social distancing protocols. The well-known balloon parade will change. The balloons will have a place in the show but they will be rigged on vehicles instead of being carried by people. High school and college marching bands won’t take part in the 2 and a half mile traditional parade route in New York City. Do you think all of the changes made to events like this will remain after COVID is done?