Macy’s To Open at 5:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day

Macy’s will be opening at 5:00 pm on Thanksgiving…probably around the same time you are finishing your dinner.

This will be the third Thanksgiving in a row where Macy’s will be open. You’ll be able to shop until 2:00 am.

Macy’s employees who work on Thanksgiving will get overtime pay.

Other retailers like Home Depot, Costco and TJ Maxx will stay closed on Thanksgiving. Many stores will wait until Black Friday for the shopping madness to begin.

Are you the “doorbusters” person that likes to go shopping on Thanksgiving? Do you do more of your holiday shopping online now?