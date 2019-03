I loved this show! And it’s coming back! But you won’t see it on NBC where it used to be back in the day. This time they’re coming back to the streaming platform called Spectrum Originals.

PAUL REISER and HELEN HUNT are both coming back, and they released a joint statement saying, quote, “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show . . . as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older.”

“Mad About You” will air later this year as a “limited series.”