Madea may have retired, but her story is far from over. A Madea prequel is now in the works over at Showtime. The prequel will tell the story of Mabel Simmons, a 20-something who moved to Atlanta in the 70s, and how she became the Madea that we all know and love. The series of course would be produced by Tyler Perry and is being developed as a one-hour drama. Who do you think should play Mabel, Tyler Perry, or someone else?