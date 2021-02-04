Madness to release career-spanning US-only compilation, 'Our House,' in March

BMG

Madness will release a new U.S.-only compilation titled Our House: The Very Best of Madness on March 12 that showcases the highlights of the U.K. pop-ska veterans’ 40-year-plus career.

The 12-track collection features the band’s 1979 ska classic “One Step Beyond…,” plus the band’s two biggest U.S. hits, “Our House” and “It Must Be Love,” which peaked at #7 and #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and at #5 and #4 in the U.K. — in 1982 and 1981, respectively.

The compilation also features several other songs that reached the top 10 of the U.K. singles chart, including “Baggy Trousers,” “Embarrassment,” “Wings of a Dove,” “Night Boat to Cairo” and the #1 hit, “House of Fun.”

In addition, Our House: The Very Best of Madness includes Madness’ most recent single, 2019’s “Bullingdon Boys.”

You can pre-order the compilation now. Here’s the full track list:

“Our House”

“It Must Be Love”

“House of Fun”

“Baggy Trousers”

“Embarrassment”

“NW5”

“One Step Beyond…”

“The Prince”

“Wings of a Dove”

“Mr Apples”

“Bullingdon Boys”

“Night Boat to Cairo” (U.S. Version)

