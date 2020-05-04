Madonna attends party after saying she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty ImagesNo use in preaching about the importance of social distancing to Madonna.

Just days after the 61-year-old singer revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, she was out and about with friends celebrating photographer and filmmaker Steve Klein's birthday, according to Page Six. On top of that, the private event was live-streamed, which showed that at least eight other individuals were present.

The Sun reported that none of the partygoers were seen wearing protective gear.

In an IGTV video captioned "Quarantine Diary #14" by Madonna, she revealed, "I took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in a car and I'm going to roll down the window, and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air."

The "Vogue" singer did not clarify whether she's experienced any symptoms of the virus, but having antibodies would mean that her immune system has come into contact with it at some point.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently state that it’s possible you might test positive for antibodies and not have had symptoms. This is what they classify as an asymptomatic infection or infection without symptoms. However, the organization also adds that having antibodies doesn't necessarily make a person immune to the virus.

