Madonna Biopic Is Bagged

The Madonna biopic, which was reported to be directed by the Queen of Pop herself, has been scrapped.

The film was supposed to star Julia Garner as the pop star who had to go through a tough audition process to land the role.

The film had been in development since 2020 with Universal Pictures and was supposed to be titled Little Sparrow, following Madonna’s four-decade career spanning music, cinema, and fashion.

Last Tuesday, Variety reported that the project got shelved after the pop star’s global tour announcement last week. This will be her 12th world tour where she will perform across 40 cities.

