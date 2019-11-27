Madonna cancels Boston shows due to "overwhelming" pain

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudio

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudioIt seems Madonna will be spending this Thanksgiving weekend following doctor’s orders.

The singer has been forced to cancel her upcoming weekend shows in Boston due to “overwhelming” pain.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” the 61-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain Im in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can cone back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.

Madonna cancelled three planned shows at the Wang Theatre, which were set to take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Boston.com reports the shows will not be rescheduled due to the “tight scheduling” of the tour. Ticketholders will received refunds.

Madonna is expected to resume her Madame X tour in Philadelphia on December 7.

After finishing a string of shows in L.A., Madonna posted last night that she celebrated the final show with an ice bath for her “multiple injuries.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.