Madonna Celebrating A Decades of Dance Hits on ‘Finally Enough Love’ Retrospective Album

Madonna has announced a collection of remixes titled ‘Finally Enough Love’ which will feature her 50 chart topping singles.

Madonna is the only artist to have 50 number one hits on any Billboard chart.

The collection is set to be released on June 24 and will be available in a 16-track edition and a duluxe 50-track version, on CD, 2-LP vinyl formats, and streaming.

What is your favorite Madonna song?