Madonna collaborates with Too Faced on limited edition makeup kits

Madonna is the latest music star to get into the cosmetics game.

The singer has announced a new limited-edition collaboration with the makeup brand Too Faced, featuring two makeup kits inspired by the looks she’ll be wearing on tour. But if you want to get your hands on the products, there are only a couple of ways to snag them.

The Madonna X Too Faced makeup kits will be sold at each of Madonna’s Madame X tour dates. They're also be temporarily available at a New York City pop-up shop from today, September 13, through September 19. The pop-up is located at 430 West 15th Street in NYC.

There’s the "I Rise" kit, featuring a palette with exclusive eyeshadow and blush shades named after Madonna’s hit songs, a brow pencil, the brand’s popular Better Than Sex mascara and its Melted Matte lipstick in the shade Sell Out.

The "Medellin" collection has a palette with exclusive eyeshadow shades and a highlighter, along with the brand’s Damn Girl! mascara, a Better Than Sex liquid eyeliner and a Melted Matte lipstick in the shade Lady B***s.

The pop-up store also features other Madonna merch, including shirts, hats, scarves, necklaces and more.

Madonna’s Madame X tour begins September 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

