Madonna complains that today’s dance music is too “confusing” and “chaotic”

Madonna released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a massive compilation of all 50 of her #1 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, today. But the Queen of Pop says she finds today’s dance hits “confusing.”

In the new issue of Paper magazine, Madonna is asked to compare today’s dance music to her pioneering work in the genre in the ’80s. “I think what’s changed the most is just the songs. Songs have changed. The concept of songwriting,” she replies.

“I’m just, ‘Give me a song. I need a beginning, a middle and an end.’ You know what I mean? I get confused by people’s music,” she adds. “And also, there are just too many artists on songs. I feel chaotic when I listen to them.”

Madonna also points out that with her songs — from “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” to “Express Yourself” and “Papa Don’t Preach” — she was “very much invested in empowering women too and that was a very big part of the storytelling.”

“While women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they weren’t really invested in making women think, ‘Wow, I don’t have to live in a man’s world … I can have my own voice and my own vision,'” she continues. “So that was an important element.”

And while Madonna admits she hates “repeating herself,” she tells Paper she wouldn’t mind reteaming with Nile Rodgers, who produced her breakthrough album, Like a Virgin.

“It would be fun,” she says. “I would love to work with Nile again.” She adds she’d like for them to team up to create “a pop hit with a twist … a new sound.”

