Madonna denies 1991 claim that she asked Donald Trump for a date

Photograph by JR for The New York Times In a lengthy new interview with the New York Times Magazine, Madonna denies a claim made in 1991 to People magazine: that she'd once called up Donald Trump, asking for a date.

In 1991, a man calling himself John Miller, who claimed to be Trump's publicist and who is now widely assumed to have been Trump himself, told People magazine that Madonna, "called and wanted to go out with" the future president. But Madonna now tells the magazine that that's not true, though she did once talk to him on the phone in Florida.

"I did a Versace campaign with Steven Meisel at his house in Palm Beach," she explained, adding that Trump kept calling her to check on things. "He kept going: 'Hey, is everything O.K.? Finding yourself comfortable? Are the beds comfortable? Is everything good? Are you happy?'"

Madonna also tell the Times that she thinks Trump has a "weak character," which she believes is common in "alpha males."

"They're overcompensating for how insecure they feel -- a man who is secure with himself, a human who is secure with themselves, doesn't have to go around bullying people all the time," she notes.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 60-year-old Queen of Pop, whose new album Madame X comes out June 14, is asked where she felt she's going at this point in her career.

Her reply? "Straight to the moon."

