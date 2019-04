Madonna has released her first single in 4-years, “Medellin.” The track features Latin artist, Maluma. The Summery song has a Latin vibe, which Maluma was excited to bring to the legend’s music, the song is the first off of her anticipated Madame X album. Madonna lived in Portugal during the making of Madame X and says that Lisbon “inspired her work.” Madame X is her first album since 2015’s Rebel Hart and will be released on June 14th.