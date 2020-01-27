Madonna forced to cancel first London show "under doctors guidance"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMadonna's Madame X tour continues to limp along after suffering yet another cancellation. The "Vogue" singer announced Saturday that she was ordered to bow out of Monday night's performance in London, which would have been the tour's first UK performance.

"I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London," wrote Madonna against an image of her sitting as her hands rest on a silver cane. "Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days."

The singer went on to reveal that she didn't take the cancellation lightly. "As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first."

However, she added that taking a few days to rest up was integral to making sure she puts her best foot forward. "The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot," promised the 61-year-old.

Madonna pledged that her Wednesday performance will go on as scheduled, but those who are holding onto tickets for Monday night's performance will be issued a full refund.

"Please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows," pleaded Madonna before thanking fans for their patience. "Thank you again for your understanding."

