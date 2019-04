In a new video, Madonna’s new album will be called “Madame X”, which also acts as a new alter-ego. Madonna describes her as, quote, “a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places.” She explains that Madame X is an agent which makes her many things; a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a mother, a child, a prisoner, etc This album was inspired by her time living in Portugal. No exact release date was given