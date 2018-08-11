Madonna Isn’t Impressed With Today’s Pop Music
By Beth
|
Aug 11, 2018 @ 3:10 PM

Madonna has an opinion on the state of today’s pop music.
In an interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna expressed her concern saying, “Everything’s so formulaic, and every song has 20 guest artists on it, and everyone sounds the same.”
Madonna also said she wished more artists would “dare to be different.”
What do you think of Madonna’s assessment? In your opinion, ho’s the most creative pop star going right now?

