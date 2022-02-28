Madonna once asked Benedict Cumberbatch if he was using his “real” name

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Benedict Cumberbatch shared a very unique memory he has of Madonna, which involves her asking a pretty personal question.

Appearing recently on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar nominee was asked if he ever auditioned for the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker. “Oh, god, yes I did,” Benedict revealed with a laugh, though he didn’t reveal for what project. “She just sort of came in breezily, very late and had a clipboard in her hand.”

Mimicking a gesture of her holding up the clipboard to her face, the Power of the Dog Oscar nominee continued, “[She] said, ‘Yeah. Benedict Cumberbatch… is that really your name?’ And I went, ‘Yes it is, Madonna.'”

As the rest of the guests laughed, Benedict deadpanned, “I didn’t get the part.”

Madonna’s birth name is ﻿﻿Madonna Louise Ciccone, while Cumberbatch’s full name is ﻿Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch.

