Madonna Postpones ‘Celebration’ Tour For Health Reasons

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary released a statement earlier today (Wednesday) letting fans know that Madonna is recovering from an infection.

He said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

He continued, “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to sources, Madonna was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital.”

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her ‘Celebration Tour’ on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. There are no details yet about rescheduled dates.

What is your favorite Madonna song?