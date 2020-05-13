Madonna reveals she's going under the knife for regenerative cartilage treatment

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna’s MDNA SKIN

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna's MDNA SKINAfter her Madame X tour suffered a series of cancellations due to sickness and injury, Madonna announced she has scheduled an operation to put her onto the road to recovery.

While posing for a series of sultry snaps on Tuesday, the "Hung Up" singer shared the exciting news with fans. "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!!," she gushed before revealing just how excited she is to be going under the knife.

"I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain," the 61-year-old cracked before asking fans to wish her luck for a successful surgery.

Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! Wish me Luck! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bXEtwqcQoI — Madonna (@Madonna) May 12, 2020

In order to leave fans a cheeky farewell gift before going under, Madonna showed off her toned physique by donning a series of black lacy numbers.

Since her Madame X tour kicked off, Madonna has remained upfront with fans about her series of injuries she sustained while performing Previously, she revealed she twisted her knees and suffered from torn cartilage, which forced her to walk with a cane.

The "Vogue" singer likened herself to a "broken doll held together with tape and glue" upon cancelling a highly anticipated pit stop in Paris in early March.

Overall, she cancelled nearly 20 Madame X shows, with all but four being due to injury. Her final two stops on March 10 and 11 were called off due to the French government issuing new COVID-19 restrictions while two concerts in fall 2019 suffered from production issues.

So, while most of the world remains on pause due to COVID-19, Madonna will spend the rest of quarantine recovering from her regenerative treatment.

