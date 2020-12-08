Madonna reveals that she finally got her first-ever tattoo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Madonna finally did something she’s never done before. She got her first real tattoo.

The 62-year-old singer showed off her brand new ink on Monday, explaining on Instagram that the meaningful tattoo was meant to honor her children.

“Inked for The Very First Time…,” the seven-time Grammy winner captioned the series of photos and also included the hashtag “#family.”

The slideshow Madonna shares documents the process she followed to get her new ink, from finalizing the design to sitting down on the chair and holding her children’s hands for the main event.

The singer then revealed the final product, a series of delicate letters emblazoned on her left wrist that read, “L, R, D, M, S, E” — the first initials of her six children.

Madonna is the mom of 24-year-old Lourdes, 20-year-old Rocco, 15-year-old David, 14-year-old Mercy and twins Stella and Estere, who are both eight.

The “Holiday” singer revealed that the ink was done at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, California, by celebrity tattoo artist East Iz.

Iz took to his Instagram stories later to share the post, hailing Madonna as “The queen of pop!!”

Madonna has only sported temporary tattoos for her various music videos, such as inscribing three Jewish symbols on her right bicep during the 2002 music video “Die Another Day.”

By Megan Stone

