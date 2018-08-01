Madonna Says A New Album Will Be Out By The End Of The Year!

Madonna is heading towards her 60th birthday as the cover girl for the August issue of VOGUE Italia. Madonna talked about motherhood, music and her new life as a soccer mom…literally.

Madonna, mom of 6, said her son David has wanted to be a soccer star for years so she picked her family up and moved them to Europe to help him pursue his dream.

Madonna also confirmed that her new music was inspired and is an “answer” to her last year living in Lisbon, Portugal. Madonna confirmed that the new album will drop in 2018.

What’s your favorite Madonna song? Mine is Ray Of Light!