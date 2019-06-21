Madonna scores 47th #1 dance hit, but loses top spot on U.K. album chart to Bruce

Andy Lecompte @andylecompte

Madonna's the Queen of Pop, but she's also the Queen of Dance: She's just scored her 47th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart. She has more chart toppers on that tally than any other artist.

The song that did it for her is "Medellín," her collaboration with Maluma from her new album Madame X. It's her first #1 on the chart since 2015.

The Dance Club Songs chart has been around since 1976, and Madonna has been topping it since 1983, starting with "Holiday/Lucky Star," back in September of that year. Since then, nearly every major Madonna song has topped the chart in original or remix form, from "Like a Virgin" and "Like a Prayer," to "Vogue" and "Ray of Light," to "Music," "Hung Up" and "Ghosttown."

The closest any other artist has gotten to Madonna on the chart is Rihanna, who's had 33 number ones.

However, across the pond, Madonna didn't fare as well. Her new album Madame X was beaten to the #1 spot in the U.K. by an album from a guy she used to share chart space with regularly in the '80s: Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss' new album Western Stars sold 25,000 units more than Madonna's to take the top spot. Madonna had to settle for #2, but she still has 12 U.K. number one albums to Bruce's 11.

Back in January of 1985, Bruce's album Born in the U.S.A. was the #1 album in the U.S. for three weeks -- until it was replaced by Madonna's Like a Virgin.

