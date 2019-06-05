Madonna scores highest-ever AC chart debut with "Crave"

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick

Live Nation/Interscope Records/MaverickNearly 40 years into her amazing career, Madonna is still finding new records to set.

The Queen of Pop's new single "Crave" has just debuted on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart at #19. That's her highest-ever debut on that particular chart, which is saying a lot, considering she's been placing songs there since "Borderline" in 1984.

Prior to "Crave," Madonna's previous highest debut was "Ghosttown," from her 2015 album Rebel Heart. That song started at #21 and peaked at #18. Since "Crave" debuted at #19, this means that Madonna has scored two consecutive top 20 AC hits for the first time in 20 years.

The last time that happened was in 1998 and 1999, when the songs "Frozen" and "The Power of "Good-Bye" reached #8 and #14 respectively.

"Crave" is from Madonna's new album Madame X, which is coming out June 14. The album version features rapper Swae Lee, but some stations are playing a version that only features Madonna.

In other Madonna news, according to Forbes, she's the second richest female musician in the U.S., with an estimated net worth of $570 million. Only Rihanna is worth more: $600 million, to be exact.'

